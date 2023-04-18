Why Is VirnetX (VHC) Stock Down 63% Today?

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) stock is falling hard on Tuesday, and it looks like this is connected to a special dividend offered by the company.
Today marks the payment of a special dividend for investors in VHC stock. That dividend has shareholders receiving $1 for each share of the company’s stock that they own. That company initially announced this dividend at the end of March.
Based on the chatter we’re seeing about VHC stock on social media, it appears shareholders are selling the company’s stock now that they have their payments. It’s also worth noting that some 463,000 shares of VHC have changed hands. While that’s below its daily average of 1.3 million shares, it’s still a lot of movement for pre-market trading.
The volatility surrounding VHC stock lately may be worsened by its low stock price. The company’s shares closed out trading on Monday at $1.52. With shares priced so low, it’s easy for investors to buy and sell large amounts of the stock. That can see the price rise and fall alongside those trades.
What This Means for VHC Stock
Considering the movement we’ve already seen this morning, it wouldn’t be surprising to see VHC stock continue to fall today. That would make sense after it saw a rally in the week ahead of this dividend. That includes Monday, with some 2 million shares changing hands. Investors will note that the dividend was payable to shareholders on record as of yesterday.
VHC stock is down 62.5% during pre-market trading on Tuesday!
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risk.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.