IPO Alert: What to Know as Citigroup Plans Banamex Spinoff

Citigroup (NYSE:C) stock is a hot topic among traders on Wednesday after the financial company said it’s considering an IPO.
Of course, Citigroup is already publicly traded. Instead, this IPO would see the banking firm spin-off Banco Nacional de México, also called Banamex. This is its “consumer, small business and middle-market banking operations in Mexico.”
Citigroup says that Banamex will continue to offer its normal services after the spinoff is complete. The company will also retain its 38,000 employees, as well as its art collection and historical buildings following the spinoff.
Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup, said the following about the IPO spinoff.
“After careful consideration, we concluded the optimal path to maximizing the value of Banamex for our shareholders and advancing our goal to simplify our firm is to pivot from our dual path approach to focus solely on an IPO of the business.”
Citigroup IPO Timing
According to Citigroup, the spinoff of Banamex will be completed in the second half of 2024. This has Citigroup expecting the IPO of its Mexican business to take place sometime in 2025.
Investors will note that Citigroup was previously trying to find a buyer for Banamex. The company sought to sell the business after buying it for $12.5 billion in 2001. However, it switched to the IPO plan after spending 16 months pursuing a sale.
C stock is down 3.3% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.