JasmyCoin Price Predictions: Where Will the JASMY Crypto Go Next?

JasmyCoin (JASMY) price predictions are a hot topic among crypto traders on Thursday as they wonder if the token will continue to fall.
The price of JASMY took a beating on Wednesday following an update from Binance. The crypto exchange moved JasmyCoin to the Innovative Zone, which is home to speculative and unproven companies.
News of that shift alarmed investors in JASMY yesterday and saw its shares lose value. It even prompted a response from the development team behind JasmyCoin, which also wasn’t happy with Binance’s decision.
And it doesn’t look like the downward movement is over for JASMY. The crypto is falling again today and that has some traders seeking answers to how far the crypto could fall. Or, maybe, it will make a comeback.
Let’s get into that below with the latest JasmyCoin price predictions.
JasmyCoin Price Predictions
- Starting off our price estimates is DigitalCoinPrice with its average 2023 estimate of $0.00962 for the crypto.
- Next on our list is Gov Capital with its estimate for JASMY to drop to $0 over the next year.
- Finally, WalletInvestor offers a one-year price estimate of $0.000437 per token for JasmyCoin.
So how do these JasmyCoin price predictions stack up? Considering the crypto was trading for $0.004835 at the time of writing, things aren’t looking good in the long run for investors. It’s also worth mentioning that JASMY is down 10% over the prior 24-hour period.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.