Why Is ImmunityBio (IBRX) Stock Down 54% Today?

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) stock is falling on Thursday after the company got a complete response letter from the FDA.
That letter has to do with the company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for Anktiva in combination with Bacillus CalmetteGuérin. This is meant to act as a treatment for patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer with carcinoma in situ with or without Ta or T1 disease.
The response letter from the FDA sees it rejecting the company’s BLA. However, the regulator does provide ImmunityBio with guidance on how to address these issues. That includes a pre-license inspection of its third-party contract manufacturing organizations.
ImmunityBio says that it plans to address the issues pointed out in the FDA’s response letter. The company also intends to seek out a meeting with the regulator to set a timeline to overcome the complaints.
What This Means For IBRX Stock
Shares of IBRX stock falling alongside today’s response letter makes sense. Investors are expressing their displeasure with the results and the impact it could have on the company’s future. This includes plans to partner with a larger company to distribute Anktiva.
With this comes heavy trading of IBRX stock as investors sell their shares. That has over 13 million units on the move, as compared to the daily average of around 5 million shares. IBRX stock is also dropping 53.9% as of Thursday morning.
There’s more of the latest stock market news that traders need to know about down below!
We have all of the most recent stock market coverage investors want to read about on Thursday! That includes why shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock are moving today. All of that news is ready to read at the following links!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- Bloom Energy (BE) Stock Plunges on $500M Offering
- TSLA Price Prediction: My Tesla Price Target for 2025
- POLA Stock Alert: Is Polar Power the Next Big EV Stock?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.