LI Stock Earnings: Li Auto Beats EPS, Misses Revenue

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) just reported results for the first quarter of 2023.
- Li Auto announced earnings per share of 20 cents. This was much better than the analyst estimate for 1 cent.
- The company reported revenue of $2.74 billion.
- This was lower than the analyst estimate for revenue of $2.75 billion.
- You can read the full Li Auto press release here.
On the date of publication, Sarah Smith did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
Sarah Smith is the Editor-in-Chief of InvestorPlace.com.