Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

We’re starting off the week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers worth watching on Monday!
Moving stocks this morning are an acquisition agreement, earnings reports, and more.
Let’s dive into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Neogames (NASDAQ:NGMS) stock is rocketing more than 119% after announcing an acquisition agreement.
- MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL) shares are surging over 52% alongside heavy trading volume.
- WiSA Tech (NASDAQ:WISA) stock is soaring more than 40% on Monday morning.
- Chicken Soup for The Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) shares are rising over 36% ahead of its earnings release later today.
- Aligos (NASDAQ:ALGS) stock is increasing close to 34% after announcing a research collaboration.
- Mind Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) shares are climbing more than 24% after revealing a source controller order.
- Motorsport Gaming (NASDAQ:MSGM) stock is heading over 20% higher this morning.
- AgriFORCE Growing (NASDAQ:AGRI) shares are jumping more than 19% on Monday morning.
- Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) stock is getting an over 18% boost prior to its earnings report tomorrow.
- Rackspace (NASDAQ:RXT) shares are up more than 18% without clear news.
10 Top Losers
- Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) stock is plummeting over 57% after announcing plans for an expedited sales process.
- Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) shares are diving more than 20% ahead of its earnings report later today.
- Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) stock is tumbling over 30% on Monday morning.
- BitNile Metaverse (NASDAQ:BNMV) shares are sliding more than 19% alongside a reverse stock split.
- Zapp Electric Vehicles (NASDAQ:ZAPP) stock is taking an over 15% beating today.
- AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) shares are dropping nearly 17% this morning.
- Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) stock is falling more than 16% on Monday morning.
- Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) shares are slipping over 17% today.
- Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) stock is dipping more than 17% with a reverse stock split.
- AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 17% today.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.