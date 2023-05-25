Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

We’re starting off Thursday with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about this morning!
Moving stocks are merger agreements, earnings reports, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) stock is rocketing more than 123% after announcing a merger agreement.
- Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares are soaring over 76% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) stock is surging more than 57% with strong early morning trading.
- GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) shares are rising over 40% today with positive earnings news.
- Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) stock is gaining more than 29% with heavy trading this morning.
- Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEMKT:WTT) shares are increasing close to 29% after announcing a sale of the company.
- X Financial (NYSE:XYF) stock is climbing over 28% with the release of its Q1 earnings report.
- Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are getting a more than 27% boost alongside a strong outlook.
- Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) stock is jumping over 22% after releasing its Q1 earnings.
- ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) shares are up more than 19%.
10 Top Losers
- Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) stock is plummeting over 36% after pricing a public offering.
- QuantaSing (NASDAQ:QSG) shares are diving more than 34% after announcing it will release earnings at the start of June.
- AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) stock is taking an over 34% beating following NVDA’s earnings report.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) shares are tumbling nearly 32% with the release of its fiscal Q4 2023 earnings report.
- Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) stock is sliding more than 22% after releasing clinical trial results.
- ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:SSG) shares are decreasing over 20% this morning.
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) stock is dropping more than 19% after cutting its outlook.
- SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) shares are slipping over 17% after rallying on their public debut yesterday.
- Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) stock is dipping 17% following a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger rally.
- EpicQuest Education (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares close our pre-market stock movers out down more than 16% after climbing yesterday.
