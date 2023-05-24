Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

It’s time for a dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we check out all of the latest news for Wednesday!
Moving stocks are restructuring plans, mergers, and offerings that traders need to know about today.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) stock is rocketing more than 183% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- EpicQuest Education (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares are soaring over 100% with strong trading this morning.
- Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) stock is surging more than 33% without any clear news this morning.
- Unique Fabricating (NYSEMKT:UFAB) shares are gaining over 32% following a restructuring update.
- Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) stock is increasing more than 27% alongside a $950 million deal.
- Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN) shares are climbing over 25% after revealing merger plans.
- Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) stock is rising close to 23% after announcing a registered direct offering.
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) shares are getting an almost 20% boost this morning.
- BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) stock is jumping more than 17% today.
- Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) shares are up over 16% today.
10 Top Losers
- WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock is diving nearly 20% without any apparent news today.
- CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) shares are retreating more than 19% following a rally yesterday.
- HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) stock is pulling back over 18% after climbing higher on Tuesday.
- PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) shares are tumbling more than 18% following clinical trial results.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock is taking an over 14% beating after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) shares are sliding close to 14% on Wednesday morning.
- Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) stock is decreasing more than 13% following a rally yesterday on a clinical trial agreement.
- Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares are dropping over 13% following its clinical trial agreement with SCTL yesterday.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) stock is dipping 12% after rallying yesterday on earnings.
- T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 11%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.