Why Is CohBar (CWBR) Stock Up 130% Today?

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) stock is soaring higher on Tuesday after the company announced a planned merger with Morphogenesis.
CohBar and Morphogenesis are planning for an all-stock merger that will see the two combine to create a new company named “TuHURA Biosciences, Inc.” This company will continue to trade its shares on The Nasdaq Capital Market.
The all-stock transaction will see investors in CohBar receive 3.3 shares of the combined company for each share of CWBR stock that they own. This will give them a 15% stake in the combined company with current Morphogenesis shareholders owning 77% of the combined company.
Additionally, CohBar has signed an agreement with a current investor in Morphogenesis. This investor has agreed to a $15 million private placement in the company that will go into effect when the merger closes. The shares sold in this placement will represent 9% of the combined company’s shares.
Management Commentary On The Merger
Dr. James Bianco, CEO of Morphogenesis, said this about the merger agreement.
“We are gearing up to initiate our Phase 2/3 registration study for IFx-Hu2.0 early next year. Our technology platforms have the potential to significantly increase the number of cancer patients that respond to immunotherapies, such as checkpoint inhibitors. This transaction serves as a significant next step in the advancement of our important mission.”
Investors are reacting positively to the merger, which is expected to close in Q3 2023. This has more than 22 million shares of CWBR stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of about 10,000 shares.
CWBR stock is up 130.2% as of Tuesday morning.
