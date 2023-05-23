RIDE Stock Alert: Lordstown Motors Plunges on Reverse Split

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock is falling hard on Tuesday after the electric vehicle (EV) company announced a reverse stock split.
The big news traders need to know about is RIDE stock undergoing a one-for-15 reverse stock split. That will see the company consolidate 15 shares of RIDE stock into a single share. This will see shares start trading on a split-adjusted basis when markets open on Wednesday.
With this reverse stock split, Lordstown Motors is reducing its total number of outstanding shares and increasing the price of its stock. It does so without directly affecting its market capitalization or shareholders’ stakes in the company.
Why A Reverse Stock Split?
Lordstown Motors explains the reason for the reverse stock split below!
“The Reverse Stock Split is intended to improve the marketability and liquidity of the Class A common stock. A higher market price can make the Class A common stock more attractive to a broader range of institutional investors, professional investors, and other members of the investing public. In addition, the Reverse Stock Split is intended to increase the per share market price of the Class A common stock in order to satisfy Nasdaq’s $1.00 minimum bid price requirement.”
RIDE stock is sliding 3.9% lower on the reverse stock split news. This comes as some 4.6 million shares change hands. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is around 5.7 million shares.
