PACW Stock Alert: The $2.6 Billion Reason PacWest Is Up Today

PacWest (NASDAQ:PACW) stock is taking off on Tuesday as investors react to the regional bank selling real estate loans.
PacWest revealed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it will sell $2.6 billion worth of real estate loans to Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. This covers 74 a portfolio of real estate construction loans.
To build on that, PacWest is seeking permission to sell further real estate loans to Kennedy-Wilson. If approved, that would see it offload loans with a principal balance of $363 million to the company.
PacWest notes that this asset sale won’t take place all at once. Instead, the company will handle it in multiple steps. That will see the sale take place across the second and third quarters of 2023.
What’s Behind The PACW Asset Sale
Here’s what PacWest said in a note to clients about the real estate loan sale.
“While the strategy (to divest non-core assets) was put in place in early 2023, recent events have increased the import of asset sales as it relates to removing funding pressure from the balance sheet and building CET1 capital.”
Investors are reacting well to today’s news with some 36 million shares of PACW stock changing hands. For the record, it’s daily average trading volume is closer to 29.7 million shares. PACW is also up 19.1% as of Tuesday morning.
Investors can find out more about the latest stock market news below!
InvestorPlace has all of the biggest stock market stories traders need to know about on Tuesday! A few examples include what’s going on with shares of Palantir (NYSE:PLTR), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), and Yelp (NYSE:YELP) stock today. All of that is ready to go below!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- PLTR Stock Alert: Why Palantir Is Trending Today
- CVX Stock Price Prediction: Is Chevron Really Worth $189?
- YELP Stock Alert: Can an Activist Investor Save Yelp?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.