PLTR Stock Alert: Why Palantir Is Trending Today

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) stock is in the news for a couple of reasons on Tuesday, and investors are reacting positively to them.
The first bit of news concerning Palantir that traders need to know about is its artificial intelligence (AI) plans. The company has created an AI model for C&A Modas S.A. using its Palantir Foundry platform. This will focus on helping the fashion and retail chain with its purchase and inventory restocking processes.
Bruno Ferreira, Planning and Business Intelligence Director for C&A Brazil, praised Palantir’s AI in the following statement:
“The flow developed allowed us to optimize and speed up the entire purchase process: from the initial planning, to sending the products to the stores. Among the significant gains, I’d highlight the increase of sales of products that were in stock and the reduction of unnecessary overstock.”
Palantir Layoffs Incoming
Next, we have to talk about Palantir’s plans to lay off employees at its London location. Recent reports claim that PLTR is cutting around 75 jobs in London, which represents 8% of its U.K. workers.
The source behind these reports also claims that Palantir is reconsidering plans to open a second location in the country. It was reportedly planning for a second facility north of England but may no longer move forward with these plans.
PLTR stock is up 9.6% as of Tuesday morning.
