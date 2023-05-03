Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

We’re starting off the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about on Wednesday!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, clinical trial news, public offerings, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Aptorum (NASDAQ:APM) stock is rocketing more than 135% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) shares are soaring over 110% with strong trading after filing its annual report.
- ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) stock is surging close to 86% with the release of its Q1 earnings report.
- Kiromic (NASDAQ:KRBP) shares are rising more than 67% after getting approval for a Phase 1 study.
- Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) stock is climbing over 48% with heavy pre-market trading today.
- GD Culture (NASDAQ:GDC) shares are increasing more than 54% after announcing a downsized registered direct offering.
- COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) stock is gaining over 20% as the company’s business expands in Latin America.
- Westwater Resources (NYSEMKT:WWR) shares are getting a more than 33% boost after signing a deal with SK On.
- Mogu (NYSE:MOGU) stock is jumping nearly 25% with strong trading this morning.
- Dunxin Financial (NYSEMKT:DXF) shares are up over 23% with heavy trading this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) stock is plummeting more than 59% on public underwritten offering news.
- Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) shares are diving over 45% after rallying yesterday with an Internet of Things (IOT) showcase.
- VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) stock is tumbling more than 47% following a rally late yesterday.
- Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) shares are taking an over 38% beating on stock offering news.
- Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) stock is sliding almost 26% after a short rally late Tuesday.
- Baosheng Media (NASDAQ:BAOS) shares are decreasing more than 25% today.
- Leju (NYSE:LEJU) stock is retreating over 25% following a Chinese stock rally yesterday.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) shares are slipping more than 21% on Wednesday morning.
- Lixiang Education (NASDAQ:LXEH) stock is dipping over 21% in early morning trading today.
- Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 23% after releasing its Q1 2023 earnings.
