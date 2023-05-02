Why Is Leju (LEJU) Stock Up 63% Today?

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) stock is on the rise Tuesday as Chinese stocks rally as the country comes out of a market holiday yesterday.
Specifically, stock markets in Hong Kong and mainland China were closed Monday for May Day. Mainland China’s markets will also remain closed today and tomorrow but will resume trading on Thursday.
It appears that this is part of the reason that LEJU shares are rising today as Chinese stocks undergo a rally today with the Hong Kong market reopening. However, that’s not the only thing traders need to know about LEJU stock today.
In addition to that news, shares of LEJU stock are seeing heavy trading volume today. As of this writing, more than 1.3 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 116,000 shares.
What Else to Know About LEJU Stock
Investors will also note that today’s rally builds on the positive movement seen yesterday. The company’s stock closed out normal trading hours up 96.7%. That also came alongside heavy trading with some 5.5 million shares exchanged.
Investors will keep in mind that LEJU is a penny stock. The company’s market capitalization is only $48.834 million. Even after yesterday’s rally shares of LEJU stock were only priced at $3.56 when markets closed.
LEJU stock is up 62.6% as of Tuesday morning.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risk.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.