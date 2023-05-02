Why Is Hour Loop (HOUR) Stock Up 205% Today?

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday despite a lack of news from the U.S. e-commerce company.
Instead, it looks like investors can thank heavy trading for the rise of HOUR stock today. As of this writing, more than 6 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to about 18,000 shares.
To be clear, Hour Loop hasn’t put out any new press releases or filings that explain why its stock is up today. There also haven’t been any analysts weighing in on the stock that would give a reason for the rise.
What to Know About HOUR Stock
Even so, investors will keep in mind that HOUR is a penny stock. That comes from its low price of $1.58 per share at close yesterday, its market capitalization of $55.376 million, as well as the low average trading volume mentioned above.
This is worth pointing out as penny stocks can be incredibly volatile during pre-market trading. It’s not uncommon for speculative investors to single out shares for pumps during early morning trading. Keeping that in mind, it’s also possible that HOUR stock will give up much of its gains in the near term.
Hour Loop is an e-commerce company founded in 2013 that operates out of Redmond, Washington. The company made its public debut through a $6 million initial public offering (IPO) back in January 2022.
HOUR stock is up 205.4% as of Tuesday morning.
