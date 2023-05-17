XRP Price Predictions: Where Will Ripple’s New Deal Take the XRP Crypto?

XRP (XRP-USD) price predictions are a hot topic on Wednesday as crypto traders discuss a new deal from parent company Ripple.
The big news traders are talking about today is Ripple acquiring Swiss-based crypto company Metaco for $250 million. The crypto company is using a mixture of cash and equity to fuel this transaction.
This comes as Ripple seeks to expand its business outside the United States. Investors will also note this comes as Ripple’s battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) starts to wind down.
Additionally, Ripple could be seeking out other deals to diversify its business. Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of the crypto company, said as much in a statement. He also pointed out that the company still has $1 billion in cash after the Metaco deal to fuel such transactions.
All of this news has traders wondering what the future holds for the XRP crypto. Let’s get into that below!
XRP Price Predictions
- Starting out our coverage of XRP today is WalletInvestor and its one-year price forecast of $0.144 for the coin.
- DigitalCoinPrice joins our crypto coverage today with an average 2024 price estimate of $1.10 for XRP.
- Closing out our coverage for Wednesday is Gov Capital and its one-year price outlook of $1.21 for the crypto.
Should investors be excited about these XRP price predictions? It seems like its safe for them to celebrate, considering the crypto’s current price is 44 cents. That’s after it rose 4.3% over the prior 24-hour period as of Wednesday morning.
There’s even more market news traders will want to keep in mind on Wednesday!
