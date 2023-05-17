Axie Infinity Price Predictions: Where Will Apple Take the AXS Crypto?

Axie Infinity (AXS-USD) price predictions are worth checking out on Wednesday alongside a new listing of the company’s game.
Axie Infinity is launching a card-based strategy game on Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) App Store. This listing will bring the blockchain card game to players living in Latin America and Asia.
Alongside the Axie Infinity app listing comes increased interest in the crypto, with a 992% jump in trading volume over the last 24 hours. That has the AXS crypto on the rise lately and also has crypto traders wondering just how high it can rally.
Let’s get into that below with a breakdown of the latest price predictions for AXS.
Axie Infinity Price Predictions
- Starting us off today is DigitalCoinPrice with its bullish average 2024 price estimate of $17.22 per token.
- Next on our list is WalletInvestor and its even more bullish one-year price forecast of $18.53 for the crypto.
- Finally, GovCapital closes us out our price predictions for Axie Infinity with an incredibly high one-year outlook of $30.41 for AXS.
So, how do these Axie Infinity price predictions stack up? They’re looking good, considering Axie Infinity was trading for $7.20 at the time of this writing. Investors will also keep in mind that AXS is up 6.5% over the prior 24-hour trading period as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.