3 High-Growth Cryptos to Buy in June 2023

Cryptocurrency investing has surged in popularity among growth investors. That’s primarily due to the substantial short-term return potential this asset class provides, even with a small amount of up-front capital. That said, high-growth cryptos should be approached with caution. That’s because this sector provides significant risks and challenges other assets don’t. For example, there aren’t any sort of cash flows or other valuation metrics to assess high-growth cryptos, relative to growth stocks or alternative assets.
With that said, we’re now in a new month, with investors potentially looking to rotate into higher-growth assets. For investors looking to do so among the thousands of high-growth cryptos out there, this task may be daunting.
Here are three top projects I think are worth buying in June 2023.
|Symbol
|Company
|Price
|SOL-USD
|Solana
|$21.23
|FTM-USD
|Fantom
|$0.3219
|MATIC-USD
|Polygon
|$0.9061
Solana (SOL-USD)
Solana (SOL-USD) offers a compelling case as a top cryptocurrency for decentralized finance (DeFi) transactions. With its impressive transaction speed, processing up to 50,000 transactions per second, Solana outperforms Ethereum (ETH-USD) in this aspect. Some enthusiasts even argue that Solana may surpass Ethereum in terms of superiority over DeFi.
Solana’s rapid transaction speed surpasses that of Ethereum and traditional financial institutions. Its expanding role in DeFi and digital payments is evident through innovations like “Solana Pay,” enabling direct transactions between merchants and consumers without intermediaries and zero fees. The popularity of Solana Pay is evident, with over 600 merchants adopting it in just two months. Solana’s price has also doubled year-to-date, reflecting its growing appeal.
Solana adopts the widely embraced proof-of-stake validation method, promoting decentralization and energy efficiency. With thousands of independent nodes participating in the validation process, the resource consumption is comparable to a regular internet search. An additional benefit of proof of stake is the opportunity to stake Solana holdings and generate passive income.
At the time of writing, Solana registered a 24-hour gain, with its price reaching $19.51, a 1.49% increase. Despite this positive movement, SOL’s weekly performance remained in the negative territory at -3.26%. I’d like to see a break above the $20 level, for growth investors and traders to step into this high-growth crypto.
Fantom (FTM-USD)
Fantom (FTM-USD) is a blockchain platform that supports the creation of distributed apps and smart contracts. Its use of directed acyclic graph (DAG) technology enables faster transactions compared to traditional blockchains, making it well-suited for gaming and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.
Investors have been drawn to Fantom due to its unique technology, leading to substantial price growth. Currently trading at around $0.32, the token has surged by 100% since the beginning of 2023. Analysts predict that Fantom will remain within the $0.20 to $0.65 range, but a breakthrough could propel it to $1.20. The platform’s success and market conditions will shape Fantom’s future.
Fantom hosts a thriving ecosystem and SpookySwap, a decentralized exchange, plays a crucial role. With total value locked (TVL) dominance of over 22%, it is a key component of the network, surpassed by only two other projects. Notably, SpookySwap’s TVL surpassed that of Avalanche (AVAX-USD), at one point.
Polygon (MATIC-USD)
Polygon (MATIC-USD) is a low-cost crypto with immense potential. As a well-structured layer 2 protocol, it enhances the Ethereum ecosystem, particularly in terms of scalability. By improving transaction speeds and reducing fees, layer 2 protocols like Polygon remain valuable and practical despite Ethereum’s ongoing challenges.
At its current price of around $0.90, Polygon presents an attractive long-term investment opportunity. By improving the speed and cost-efficiency of Ethereum, Polygon plays a vital role in the DeFi space, positioning itself as a promising asset for future growth.
Polygon employs zero-knowledge EVM rollups, a technology that optimizes transaction processing by bundling them together before finalizing them on Ethereum. This unique approach sets Polygon apart from other scaling solutions while maintaining compatibility with Ethereum’s code, making it an appealing choice for developers.
Prominent companies like Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Franklin Templeton have embraced Polygon’s blockchain for their operations. As Ethereum’s scalability challenges persist, Polygon offers an appealing alternative with lower costs and faster speeds. With Polygon’s price significantly below its peak, there is potential for long-term gains for investors.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald has a position in SOL. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.