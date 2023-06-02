Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

It’s time for a dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday as we check out the winners and losers this morning!
Moving stocks today are earnings reports, collaborations, clinical trial data, and more.
Let’s get into that below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) stock is rocketing more than 74% with the release of its Q1 2023 earnings report.
- U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) shares are soaring over 47% as it continues to rally on strategic partnership news.
- Better Choice (NYSEMKT:BTTR) stock is surging more than 36% after adding an AI chat bot.
- LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) shares are rising over 31% after picking a lead candidate for clinical trials.
- MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) stock is increasing close to 27% after releasing fiscal Q1 2024 earnings.
- Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) shares are gaining more than 26% on Friday morning.
- Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) stock is heading over 21% higher alongside positive Phase 2 clinical trial results.
- Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) shares are jumping more than 18% on Friday.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock is getting an over 17% boost today.
- Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) shares are up nearly 15% after reporting sales growth.
10 Top Losers
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) stock is plummeting almost 37% alongside a share offering.
- SentinelOne (NYSE:S) shares are diving close to 37% with a weak outlook in its latest earnings report.
- Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) stock is tumbling more than 29% after announcing layoffs.
- Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) shares are taking a nearly 18% beating on Friday morning.
- Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) stock is dropping over 12% after rallying on solar fleet data yesterday.
- Ascent Solar Technology (NASDAQ:ASTI) shares are falling more than 11% today.
- Wejo (NASDAQ:WEJO) stock is sliding over 10% today.
- Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) shares are slipping almost 10% after rallying on Thursday.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock is dipping more than 9% after a rally yesterday.
- Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 9% following a jump alongside new data yesterday.
