Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

It’s time for a final look at the biggest pre-market stock movers this week as we check out what’s happening on Friday!
Moving stocks this morning are a reverse split, earnings, public offerings, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- WeTrade (NASDAQ:WETG) stock appears to be rocketing more than 18,460% but is actually undergoing a reverse stock split.
- Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI) shares are soaring over 106% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) stock is surging 76% after getting clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for one of its treatments.
- ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) shares are gaining more than 36% after presenting new data for its engineered lysins.
- Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) stock is rising close to 32% following a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares are increasing by nearly 30% after announcing an application for intraoperative pulse lavage irrigation treatment.
- Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) stock is heading over 15% higher without clear news this morning.
- Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) shares are jumping more than 12% on Friday morning.
- Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) stock is climbing over 12% today.
- Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) shares are up almost 9% alongside a Q1 earnings beat.
10 Top Losers
- Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) stock is plummeting more than 27% after pricing a public offering.
- Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares are diving over 19% alongside public stock offering news.
- Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) stock is tumbling more than 13% after missing revenue estimates in its latest earnings report.
- Baosheng Media (NASDAQ:BAOS) shares are taking an over 12% beating following a rally yesterday.
- Meiwu Technology (NASDAQ:WNW) stock is dropping more than 11% on Friday morning.
- Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST) shares are decreasing close to 11% after retaining Skyline Corporate Communications to manage its investor relations.
- Airspan Networks (NYSEMKT:MIMO) stock is falling over 10% following a rally yesterday.
- Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) shares are sliding more than 9% following a reduced price target.
- Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) stock is slipping over 9% this morning.
- EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 8% after Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) signed a charging deal with General Motors (NYSE:GM).
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.