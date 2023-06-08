Why Is Airspan Networks (MIMO) Stock Up 55% Today?

Airspan Networks (NYSEMKT:MIMO) stock is taking off on Thursday despite a lack of news from the company.
There’s been no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why shares of MIMO stock are rallying today. Additionally, there’s no new analyst coverage that would result in the stock rising today.
Even so, that doesn’t mean there is a reason for the gains. Shares of MIMO stock are seeing incredibly heavy trading as of this writing. This has more than 7.5 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to about 114,000 shares.
Another thing that investors will keep in mind is the company’s low closing price of 13 cents on Wednesday. Combine that with its weak daily average trading volume and market capitalization of $9.912 million, and it’s clear MIMO is a penny stock.
Why That Matters for MIMO Stock
Penny stocks are often subject to extreme volatility. The low entry price allows speculative traders to pump and dump the shares easily. That’s especially prevalent outside of normal trading hours. This may be what’s happening to MIMO stock this morning.
Airspan Networks is a telecommunications company based out of Boca Raton, Florida. It was founded in 1992 and went public in a $700 million special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger in August 2021.
MIMO stock is up 55.2% as of Thursday morning.
