Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Pre-market stock movers are a hot topic with traders on Thursday as we go over the shares seeing the biggest movements this morning.
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, a bankruptcy filing, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Airspan Networks (NYSEMKT:MIMO) stock is rocketing more than 66% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Baosheng Media (NASDAQ:BAOS) shares are gaining over 58% as it also sees strong pre-market trading.
- OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) stock is soaring more than 22% as it undergoes a reverse stock split to remain listed.
- Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) shares are surging over 22% after beating Q1 EPS and revenue estimates.
- Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) stock is rising more than 18% without any clear news this morning.
- SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) shares are climbing over 18% following public stock offering news.
- Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) stock is increasing more than 17% on no apparent news Thursday morning.
- Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) shares are getting an over 15% boost this morning.
- China Pharma (NYSEMKT:CHPI) stock is jumping more than 14% today.
- Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) shares are up over 13% alongside a liquidation and dissolution announcement.
10 Top Losers
- HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) stock is diving more than 20% following the release of its latest earnings report.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) shares are tumbling over 18% with a CEO firing and Q1 earnings.
- Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) stock is sliding more than 17% after releasing Q1 earnings.
- Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) shares are taking an over 13% beating with the release of its most recent earnings report.
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) stock is dropping more than 13% after filing for bankruptcy.
- Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares are decreasing by over 12% on Thursday morning.
- Better Choice (NYSEMKT:BTTR) stock is falling more than 11% today.
- Recruiter.com (NASDAQ:RCRT) shares are retreating over 11% after announcing an acquisition deal yesterday.
- Qudian (NYSE:QD) stock is slipping more than 10% after rallying on Wednesday.
- Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 10% alongside its Q1 earnings results.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.