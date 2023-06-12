Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

We’re starting off the week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are acquisition deals, merger plans, study results, delisting notices, and more news.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) stock is rocketing more than 91% without any apparent news this morning.
- Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares are surging over 73% without any clear news this morning.
- Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) stock is soaring more than 66% alongside a $3.2 billion acquisition deal with Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) shares are gaining over 41%
- Recruiter.Com (NASDAQ:RCRT) stock is rising more than 33% alongside an acquisition agreement.
- Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM) shares are increasing by over 23% after covering its merger plans.
- Mcloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) stock is climbing more than 23% on Monday morning.
- JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) shares are getting an over 21% boost during pre-market trading today.
- Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) stock is jumping more than 16% after releasing data from its Phase 2 study of PHVS416.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares are up over 14% despite a recent Nasdaq delisting notice.
10 Top Losers
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock is plummeting more than 38% without any recent news to report.
- Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) shares are diving over 26% after revealing plans for its upcoming shareholder meeting.
- Better Choice (NYSEMKT:BTTR) stock is falling more than 16% this morning.
- Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) shares are taking an over 17% beating as it continues with its bankruptcy filing.
- Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA) stock is decreasing more than 12% despite revealing new order news.
- VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) shares are dropping over 13% after announcing plans to sell some of its products.
- Grom Social (NASDAQ:GROM) stock is falling more than 14% following a Friday rally.
- Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) shares are slipping over 12% after revealing plans for an ADS ratio change.
- Biomx (NYSEMKT:PHGE) stock is dipping more than 11% as delisting looms.
- Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 7%.
