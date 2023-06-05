Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

It’s time to start the week off right with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are clinical trial results from several companies, a bankruptcy filing, as well as a tease of upcoming news.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA) stock is rocketing close to 97% after teasing upcoming news over the weekend.
- Chijet Motor (NASDAQ:CJET) shares are soaring 65% following its public debut on Friday.
- Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) stock is surging nearly 44% alongside positive cancer clinical trial news.
- Day One Biopharmaceutical (NASDAQ:DAWN) shares are rising more than 29% alongside positive clinical trial data.
- Golden Minerals (NYSEMKT:AUMN) stock is gaining over 21% after restarting gold and silver mining at Velardeña.
- MultiMetaVerse (NASDAQ:MMV) shares are increasing more than 20% following a term sheet signing on Friday.
- Immunogen (NASDAQ:IMGN) stock is rising over 16% alongside new cancer data.
- Dunxin Financial (NYSEMKT:DXF) shares are climbing more than 16% on Monday morning.
- Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) stock is jumping over 15% today.
- Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) shares are up more than 15% without any clear news this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Mallinckrodt (NYSEMKT:MNK) stock is diving over 22% alongside letters of financial concerns from senior note holders.
- Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) shares are tumbling more than 18% as it retreats from an earnings rally.
- Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) stock is taking an over 13% beating as it enters bankruptcy for a restructuring.
- Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) shares are sliding almost 12% following a Friday rally.
- Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) stock is dropping more than 11% on no apparent news this morning.
- Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares are decreasing over 11% without any obvious news on Monday morning.
- Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) stock is falling more than 9% in early morning trading today.
- Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) shares are declining over 9% after announcing a stock offering on Friday.
- Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) stock is slipping more than 9% this morning.
- Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down close to 9% after releasing data from a lung cancer clinical trial.
