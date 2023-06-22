Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

It’s time for another dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we check out all of the hottest news on Thursday!
Moving stocks this morning are a potential takeover offer, public stock offerings, heavy pre-market trading, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock is rocketing more than 96% as the stock bounces back from a major fall yesterday.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares are soaring over 37% alongside reports of a takeover bid.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) stock is surging close to 32% with heavy pre-market trading today.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares are gaining more than 27% as it also sees incredibly strong trading volume this morning.
- Firsthand Tech Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) stock is increasing over 17% without any clear news this morning.
- Senmiao Tech (NASDAQ:AIHS) shares are rising more than 16% after seeing a drop yesterday.
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) stock is heading over 16% higher on Thursday morning.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:APE) shares are jumping almost 16% after entering oversold status yesterday.
- U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) stock is getting a 12% boost on Thursday morning.
- Nxu (NASDAQ:NXU) shares are up more than 11% after announcing a proposed stock offering.
10 Top Losers
- AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) stock is plummeting over 22% after pricing a public stock offering.
- Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) shares are diving 20% without a clear reason today.
- Advanced Health (NASDAQ:AHI) stock is taking a more than 17% beating as it comes off a recent rally.
- BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) shares are sliding nearly 14% after rallying yesterday.
- Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) stock is decreasing close to 13% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) shares are dropping over 12% following a letter from the company’s new CEO.
- Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST) stock is falling more than 11% as it comes off a recent rally.
- Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares are slipping over 11% on Thursday morning.
- Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) stock is dipping more than 10% after pricing a public offering.
- Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 9% today.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.