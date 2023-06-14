Why Is NightHawk Biosciences (NHWK) Stock Up 26% Today?

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSEMKT:NHWK) stock is on the rise Wednesday despite a lack of news concerning the biopharmaceutical company.
Investors will note that there have been no new press releases for filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain the jump in price for NHWK stock. There’s also no new analyst coverage today that could be behind the movement.
Even so, shares of NHWK stock are seeing heavy pre-market trading this morning. This has more than 2 million shares of the company’s stock changing hands as of this writing. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is only about 49,000 shares.
Investors will keep in mind that this low average trading volume, a market capitalization of $16.197, and a prior closing price of 62 cents per share make NHWK a penny stock. That is worth pointing out as penny stocks are more volatile due to how easy they are to manipulate. This is especially true during pre-market and after-market hours.
What to Know About NHWK Stock
NightHawk Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2008 that operates out of Morrisville, North Carolina. The healthcare company currently has 77 employees and went through its initial public offering (IPO) back in 2013. Its main focus is on the development of immune therapies and vaccines.
NHWK stock is up 25.5% as of Wednesday morning but is down 20.4% since the start of the year as of yesterday’s close.
