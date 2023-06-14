Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

It’s time for another dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as investors get ready to trade shares on Wednesday!
Moving stocks this morning are clinical trial data, public share offerings, an earnings report, and more.
Let’s get into this news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) stock is rocketing more than 113% alongside its ongoing bankruptcy.
- WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) shares are surging close to 66% after it started taking pre-orders for its WiSA E development kits yesterday.
- NightHawk Biosciences (NYSEMKT:NHWK) stock is soaring over 36% with heavy pre-market trading.
- Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) shares are rising nearly 27% alongside positive results from a Phase II clinical trial.
- Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) stock is gaining more than 23% with extremely heavy trading on Wednesday morning.
- Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) shares are increasing over 19% after announcing a new agreement with vitaCare.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock is heading more than 18% higher following an update on shares owned by John Markey.
- Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ:BMR) shares are getting an over 16% boost without any obvious news this morning.
- Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) stock is jumping more than 16% following a delisting notice.
- Better Choice (NYSEMKT:BTTR) shares are up over 14% without any recent news.
10 Top Losers
- Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) stock is plummeting 31% after announcing a plan to trade $6.2 million of its debt for equity.
- Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) shares are diving more than 28% after announcing a proposed public offering.
- Advanced Health (NASDAQ:AHI) stock is tumbling over 22% as shares continue recent negative movement.
- Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) shares are taking more than 21% beating after switching to the Nasdaq Capital Market yesterday.
- Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) stock is falling 21% alongside a public share offering.
- OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) shares are sliding almost 17% following a rally yesterday.
- Wheeler Real Estate IT (NASDAQ:WHLR) stock is decreasing over 15% alongside activist investor activity.
- IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) shares are dropping more than 15% after rallying yesterday on a deal with Ford (NYSE:F).
- Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) stock is slipping over 12% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 12%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.