Why Are Stocks Up Today?

Stocks are up on Friday as investors react to new comments made by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
During a speech at Jackson Hole, Powell noted that the U.S. economy continues to grow and could require more interest rate increases. This is the Fed’s primary method of combating rising inflation which has seen it increase rates several times since March 2022.
Here’s a part of what Powell said in his speech, as obtained by the Associated Press:
“We are prepared to raise rates further if appropriate and intend to hold policy at a restrictive level until we are confident that inflation is moving sustainably down toward our objective.”
The Fed is trying to stop the U.S. from falling into a recession. That fear has been circulating for months now as experts predict one is on the horizon. However, many have had to delay their predictions as the U.S. economy remains strong.
Let’s check out how this news is affecting the major stock indices below!
Stocks Up Today
- The Dow Jones is up 0.09% as of Friday morning.
- The S&P 500 is gaining 0.05% as of this writing.
- The Nasdaq is up 0.15% on Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.