Why Is Bruush Oral Care (BRSH) Stock Up 70% Today?

Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ:BRSH) stock is rising on Thursday after the oral care company announced an update concerning its warrants.
According to a filing, Bruush Oral Care has reached an agreement with certain holders of its warrants for them to exercise them. These are warrants that were issued as part of a $3 million private placement.
With this news, the holders of the warrants have agreed to exercise them for $3.33 each. That has them obtaining 633,026 shares as part of the agreement. Doing so also provides Bruush Oral Care with additional funding from the warrants being exercised.
To go along with that, Bruush Oral Care signed an agreement to provide the investors with more warrants after they exercised the prior ones. This has them gaining enough warrants to acquire another 1,582,566 shares of the company’s stock. These new warrants don’t expire until June 9, 2028.
How This Affects BRSH Stock Today
With news of the warrants being exercised and new ones being issued, shares of BRSH stock are seeing heavy trading on Thursday. As of this writing, more than 2.8 million shares of the company’s stock have been traded. To put that in perspective, the daily average trading volume of BRSH shares is about 440,000 units.
BRSH stock is up 69.9% as of Thursday morning but was down 84.3% year-to-date as of Wednesday’s close.
