Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

It’s time to start off the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday!
Moving stocks are stock sales, earnings reports, a delisting notice, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ:BRSH) stock is rocketing more than 40% after announcing the exercise of warrants and issuing of new ones.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares are soaring over 21% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- FOXO Technologies (NYSEMKT:FOXO) stock is surging more than 19% after entering into three stock purchase agreements.
- Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) shares are rising over 17% on Thursday morning.
- Ebet (NASDAQ:EBET) stock is gaining more than 13% with strong early morning trading.
- Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares are heading over 10% higher after providing an update on a share sale.
- Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock is climbing more than 8% after announcing a new VMware vSAN solution.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares are getting an over 8% boost as recent volatility continues.
- Zapp Electric Vehicles (NASDAQ:ZAPP) stock is jumping more than 8% after announcing insider buying yesterday.
- Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are up over 8% with the release of its Q2 earnings report for fiscal 2024.
10 Top Losers
- Orbital Infrastructure (NASDAQ:OIG) stock is diving more than 26% after getting a Nasdaq delisting notice.
- Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) shares are tumbling over 12% with the release of a lackluster Q2 earnings report.
- AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) stock is taking a more than 10% beating after NVDA released its latest earnings report.
- AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) shares are sliding over 9% after defaulting on a finance agreement.
- VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) stock is dropping more than 9% after rallying yesterday on collaboration news.
- LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR) shares are decreasing over 7% on Thursday morning.
- MicroSectors FANG Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs due January 8, 2038 (NYSEARCA:FNGD) stock is falling more than 7%
- Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares are slipping over 7% alongside acquisition news.
- Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) stock is dipping more than 7%.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 7% ahead of a stock conversion tomorrow.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.