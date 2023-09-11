ARM Stock IPO: When Does Arm Go Public? What Is the Arm IPO Price Range?

British chipmaker Arm is set to start trading this week, and the world is watching. It’s been a complicated year for companies going public. Instacart’s valuation is plunging as the food delivery service scrambles to complete its initial public offering (IPO). But Arm is pushing ahead, and it looks primed to make its trading debut this week at a fairly high price range. If it goes well, a successful ARM IPO could set a new tone for markets in the year’s third quarter. As of now, it seems that all systems are go for this highly-awaited first day of trading. The newly minted stock will trade on the Nasdaq exchange under the symbol ARM.
What do you need to know, and what are the key dates? Let’s take a closer look at this upcoming trading debut and assess what investors should be expecting.
The ARM IPO: What to Watch For
Of course, the most pressing question is when does ARM stock start trading? According to U.K.-based financial services company Hargreaves Lansdown, the ARM IPO is scheduled for Sept. 14 and is expected to price between $47 – $51 per share. The firm also notes that ARM stock is expected to price on Sept. 13, though it won’t begin trading on U.S. markets until the following day.
If that range is correct, it will be the year’s biggest listing so far. If shares are priced at the higher end of the range, it could value the company at as much as $54.5 billion. However, Reuters reports that Arm has been meeting with potential investors recently and is seeking a higher valuation. However, the company won’t be offering more shares, as its chief investor SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) doesn’t want to relinquish its 90% stake in the company. Per Bloomberg:
“At an investor luncheon in New York, Arm Chief Executive Officer Rene Haas said that price increases have provided the company with a ‘larger bump than seen historically,’ investors who attended the event said. The investors said Haas expects robust growth to continue into the 2026 fiscal year, with high-teen percentage increases in revenue.”
Regardless of the exact valuation, the ARM IPO will likely be this week’s most-watched market event. This type of momentum should lead to a successful trading debut as investors seek exposure to the booming chipmaker through a new company with a strong international presence.
