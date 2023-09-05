GNS Stock Alert: Genius Group Announces Spinoff Ratio

Genius Group (NYSEMKT:GNS) stock is on the move Tuesday after the education company announced the spinoff ratio for shareholders.
According to a press release from the company, the spinoff of Entrepreneur Resorts Ltd comes with a ratio of 0.1832. The company notes that the distribution date for these shares is going to be Sept. 29, 2023.
Shareholders that are eligible for this spinoff must have been on record as of Aug. 31, 2023, which means they need to have purchased and held shares for two or more days prior to that date. Investors will see the shares listed with the ERLR stock ticker in their Upstream portfolio.
Investors who are unsure how to go about claiming their ERLR shares also have a guide to help them with that. The company details how traders can register for Upstream, as well as the steps they need to go through to claim the spinoff shares.
How This Affects GNS Stock
Following news of the spinoff ratio, some 3.9 million shares of GNS stock have changed hands on Tuesday morning. That’s still a ways off from its daily average trading volume of 9.3 million shares.
GNS stock is down 3.7% as of Tuesday morning but is still up 221.9% since the start of the year. One quick thing to note is that GNS is popular with meme stock traders. Investors will want to keep that in mind if they’re considering an investment in the company.
