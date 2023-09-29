Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

It’s time for a dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we check out what’s happening on Friday!
Moving stocks this morning are public offerings, new agreements, earnings and more.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Blue Apron (NASDAQ:APRN) stock is rocketing more than 130% on reports of an acquisition deal.
- OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) shares are soaring over 108% after withdrawing a public stock offering.
- Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) stock is surging 88% after signing a $1 billion master collateral transfer agreement.
- RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) shares are rising more than 63% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) stock is gaining close to 29% as it continues a rally that started earlier this week.
- Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) shares are increasing over 17% without any clear news this morning.
- A2Z Smart Techs (NASDAQ:AZ) stock is climbing more than 14% despite a lack of news today.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares are getting an over 12% boost after slipping earlier this week.
- OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) stock is jumping almost 10% on Friday morning.
- Solowin (NASDAQ:SWIN) shares are up over 9% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Glimpse (NASDAQ:VRAR) stock is plummeting more than 43% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares are diving over 32% after pricing a public stock offering.
- Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) stock is tumbling more than 30% as it also priced a public offering for its shares.
- Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) shares are taking an over 30% beating after releasing its fiscal Q4 earnings report.
- Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) stock is dropping more than 20% as it retreats following a rally yesterday.
- Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) shares are sliding over 16% after a massive rally yesterday on clinical trial results.
- SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) stock is decreasing more than 15% on Friday morning.
- Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) shares are slipping over 14% after announcing a shareholder meeting.
- Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT) stock is dipping more than 14% today.
- Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 14% after a Chapter 11 filing.
