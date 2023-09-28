Why Is Bionomics (BNOX) Stock Up 347% Today?

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) stock is rocketing higher on Thursday alongside results from a clinical trial.
The clinical-stage biotechnology company revealed results from its Phase 2b ATTUNE trial of BNC210. This covers the drug’s use as a treatment for patients with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
The big news from this study is it meeting its primary endpoint. That means patients taking the drug saw a change in Clinician-Administered PTSD Scale for DSM-5 (CAPS-5) total symptom severity score over 12 weeks.
In addition to that, the clinical trial also met secondary endpoints. That includes improvements in depression and insomnia, as well as positive signals across other measurable scales used during the trial.
Murray Stein M.D., M.P.H., a consultant for Bionomics, said the following about the news.
“This a promising step forward for patients with PTSD, where the majority do not achieve clinical remission with current therapies and there have been no newly approved therapies in the past 20 years.”
What’s Next For BNOX Stock
Bionomics notes that it plans to further the development of BNC210 as a PTSD treatment. The company says that it will seek registrational studies next. It also intends to go over today’s clinical trial news in a conference this morning.
BNOX stock is seeing incredibly heavy trading following the clinical trial news. That has some 13 million shares of the stock changing hands. To put that in perspective, its daily average trading volume is only about 246,000 shares.
BNOX stock is up 346.9% as of Thursday morning.
