Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

We’re checking out the biggest pre-market stock movers on Friday with a dive into all of the latest market stories!
Moving stocks this morning are clinical trials, new partnerships, public offerings and more.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) stock is rocketing close to 98% after announcing positive Phase 2b clinical trial results.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares are soaring more than 35% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) stock is surging over 29% after getting a contract for a coronavirus vaccine study.
- Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) shares are gaining nearly 26% without any clear news this morning.
- Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) stock is increasing more than 17% as the record date for a cash dividend approaches.
- BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) shares are rising over 15% following a ComplexCon 2023 update.
- Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) stock is climbing more than 14% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) shares are jumping over 12% following a partnership with Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU).
- Micromobility com (NASDAQ:MCOM) stock is getting a more than 12% boost on Thursday morning.
- Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) shares are up almost 12% after getting third-party validation for FIPS Cyber Protection.
10 Top Losers
- Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock is diving over 41% following a share distribution.
- Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) shares are tumbling more than 35% following a public stock offering.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock is taking an over 25% beating after announcing a reverse stock split.
- Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) shares are sliding more than 24% as it also announces a reverse split.
- Invo Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) stock is decreasing over 18% on Thursday morning.
- Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) shares are dropping more than 18% after announcing a public stock offering.
- IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) stock is falling over 16% this morning.
- Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR) shares are slipping more than 16% following a rally yesterday.
- I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) stock is dipping over 16% after a cancer drug deal ended.
- SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 13% today.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.