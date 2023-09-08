Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Pre-market stock movers are a hot topic worth checking out on Friday with a look at today’s winners and losers!
Moving stocks this morning are financial agreements, an earnings report, reverse stock split news, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) stock is rocketing more than 58% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) shares are soaring over 41% after amending its financial agreement with Oaktree Fund Administration.
- AGBA Group (NASDAQ:AGBA) stock is surging more than 36% after announcing a $50 million equity purchase agreement.
- BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) shares are increasing over 17% after announcing changes to its leadership team.
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) stock is rising more than 15% on Friday morning.
- Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) shares are climbing over 13% after revealing plans to combat alleged efforts to undermine the company’s valuation.
- Ebet (NASDAQ:EBET) stock is gaining more than 13% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) shares are jumping over 12% with the release of its fiscal Q1 2024 earnings report.
- Lytus Technologies (NASDAQ:LYT) stock is getting a more than 11% boost on Friday morning.
- Appreciate (NASDAQ:SFR) shares are up over 10% without any clear news this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) stock is plummeting more than 33% after announcing a reverse stock split.
- Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) shares are diving over 21% on Friday morning.
- Rosecliff Acquisition (NASDAQ:RCLF) stock is tumbling more than 18% following an update to its merger plan with Spectral MD.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares are taking an over 17% beating after postponing a special shareholder meeting.
- Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock is falling more than 17% alongside an update to its acquisition of Morning Star.
- Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS) shares are dropping over 15% after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) stock is decreasing more than 15% this morning.
- Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) shares are slipping over 14% without any obvious news this morning.
- Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) stock is dipping more than 13% on Friday.
- Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 13%.
