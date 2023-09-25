Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

It’s time for another dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we check out the latest news on Monday!
Moving stocks this morning is a production agreement, share consolidations, a collaboration and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE) stock is rocketing more than 64% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares are soaring over 34% after signing a production agreement for Sarconeos.
- Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) stock is surging close to 21% with strong early morning trading.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares are gaining more than 17% as a share consolidation goes into effect today.
- Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) stock is increasing over 12% on Monday morning.
- Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) shares are rising more than 12% this morning.
- Mira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA) stock is climbing over 12% without any clear news on Monday.
- Warrantee (NASDAQ:WRNT) shares are getting a more than 9% boost despite a lack of news this morning.
- Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) stock is jumping over 9% as the NYPD adds the company’s robots to its services.
- ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) shares are up more than 8% alongside a battery storage collaboration.
10 Top Losers
- UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) stock is plummeting over 24% without any news to report this morning.
- MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) shares are diving nearly 20% following a massive rally on Friday.
- Retractable Technologies (NYSEMKT:RVP) stock is tumbling almost 18% on Monday morning.
- CF Acquisition IV (NASDAQ:CFFE) shares are taking a more than 17% beating without any clear news today.
- Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) stock is sliding over 14% on Monday.
- Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ:BCLI) shares are falling more than 14% today.
- Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) stock is decreasing over 13% alongside a reverse stock split.
- Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares are slipping more than 13% on Monday morning.
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock is dipping over 13% as it continues negative movement from Friday.
- Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 13% following its public debut.
