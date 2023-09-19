Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Pre-market stock movers are a hot topic on Tuesday as investors seek out the latest news on the biggest gainers and losers today!
Moving stocks in early morning trading are shareholder meetings, a business sale, and more.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- CF Acquisition (NASDAQ:CFFE) stock is rocketing more than 98% without any clear news this morning.
- Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA) shares are soaring over 68% after releasing results from a shareholder meeting.
- Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) stock is surging more than 41% after announcing a $35 million business sale.
- Navidea Biopharmaceutical (NYSEMKT:NAVB) shares are gaining over 24% after announcing a shareholder meeting in November.
- Cheche (NASDAQ:CCG) stock is increasing more than 18% following its merger with Prime Impact Acquisition I.
- Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) shares are climbing over 17% after scheduling a Type A Meeting with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
- SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock is heading more than 14% higher alongside insider buying.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares are getting an over 13% boost after announcing its Sprout Organics spinout.
- Cybin (NYSEMKT:CYBN) stock is jumping more than 11% on Tuesday morning.
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares are up over 11% after revealing an at-the-market equity offering.
10 Top Losers
- Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) stock is diving more than 18% following problems with its 41st mission launch.
- Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) shares are tumbling over 17% after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- Digital Transformation (NASDAQ:DTOC) stock is taking a more than 17% beating on Tuesday morning.
- Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) shares are sliding over 17% after announcing an additional payment for contingent value right holders.
- Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEMKT:CATX) stock is decreasing more than 15% following a shareholder stake update.
- 60 Degrees (NASDAQ:SXTP) shares are falling over 15% after withdrawing a coronavirus investigational new drug (IND).
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock is dropping more than 14% following a rally on Monday.
- Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) shares are slipping over 13% following a securities purchase agreement update.
- FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ) stock is dipping more than 12% after announcing shareholder meeting results.
- Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 11% after announcing layoffs and program halts.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.