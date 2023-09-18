SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

Why Is T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Stock Up 30% Today?

TTOO stock is up over 300% in the last three months, but it is down 75% in 2023

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Sep 18, 2023, 10:41 am EDT

  • T2 Biosystems (TTOO) stock is climbing almost 40% after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ruled that the company can sell its biothreat test.
  • The test can determine whether people have an infection in three to five hours.
Source: AnaLysiSStudiO / Shutterstock.com

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock is the top-trending ticker on social media, and its shares are up over 30% today after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) allowed the company to start marketing its biothreat panel in America.

More About the FDA’s Decision and T2’s Biothreat Panel

Over the weekend, the FDA disclosed that it had determined that T2’s Biothreat Panel was “Substantially Equivalent” to an existing product that the agency has already approved. As a result of that ruling, the company can sell its biothreat panel in the U.S.

According to T2, its Biothreat Panel is able to detect the presence or absence “of biothreat pathogens” in people’s blood within three to five hours. Specifically, the panel determines whether people have the following diseases caused by biological weapons: “B. anthracisF. tularensisB. mallei , B. pseudomalleiY. pestis, and R. prowazekii.”

Additional Information About T2

The company’s “Substantially Equivalent” product already approved by the FDA is the T2Bacteria Panel. This product is able to determine whether patients have “five clinically relevant bacterial pathogens” and also works within three to five hours. It also can do so directly from “a whole blood sample,” T2 reported. A number of the infections for which it tests are very difficult to treat, making quick identification and diagnosis of them imperative for the health of patients.

Founded in 2006, T2 generated $22.3 million in revenue last year and reported an operating loss of $55 million.

The Price Action of TTOO Stock

TTOO stock is down 32% in the last month and 75% this year, but it has surged 309% in the last three months.

InvestorPlace’s Thomas Yeung recently called TTOO stock an up-and-coming meme stock akin to Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN).

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been PLUG, XOM and solar stocks. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

