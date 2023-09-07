Why Is American Rebel (AREB) Stock Up 40% Today?

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) stock is taking off on Thursday as investors react to news of Liberty Safe providing access codes to the FBI.
According to a statement from Liberty Safe, it gave the FBI a code to access a customer’s safe due to the agency having a warrant. In reaction to that, customers have been criticizing the company on social media for having master codes for its products.
Following this news, American Rebel put out a press release stating that customers have been calling it to switch from Liberty Safe to its own Champion Safe brand. Champion Safe is a subsidiary of American Rebel that was acquired in July 2022.
Andy Ross, CEO of American Rebel, said the following in a news release.
“We welcome all the calls from safe dealers and customers who feel the same way we do. We stand behind the Constitution and are committed to protecting our customers’ privacy rights.”
AREB Stock Movement Today
With the recent Liberty Safe fiasco, investors are putting extra attention on AREB stock. As a result, the company’s shares are seeing heavy trading on Thursday. That has more than 3.5 million shares changing hands as of this writing. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is roughly 381,000 shares.
AREB stock is up 39.7% as of Thursday morning but was down 80% year-to-date as of Wednesday’s close.
