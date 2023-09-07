Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

We’re diving into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we check out all of the hottest news on Thursday!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports for Q2, a secondary stock offering, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock is rocketing more than 42% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) shares are soaring close to 39% as it claims customers are calling about alternatives to Liberty Safe.
- Wheeler Real Estate IT (NASDAQ:WHLR) stock is surging over 27% on Thursday morning.
- Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) shares are gaining more than 27% in early morning trading today.
- Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) stock is increasing by over 23% following a massive fall yesterday.
- Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) shares are climbing nearly 21% without any clear news this morning.
- Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) stock is rising more than 17% on Thursday morning.
- Mira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA) shares are getting an over 16% boost today.
- Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) stock is jumping more than 15% after announcing it will take part in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference next week.
- Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) shares are up over 14% with heavy pre-market trading.
10 Top Losers
- Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) stock is diving more than 24% following the release of a poor Q2 earnings report.
- NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) shares are tumbling over 22% after a Wednesday rally.
- Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) stock is taking a more than 17% beating after releasing Q2 earnings results.
- Yext (NYSE:YEXT) shares are dropping over 15% despite Q2 EPS and revenue beating estimates.
- PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD) stock is sliding more than 14% after announcing a Securities Purchase Agreement.
- Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) shares are decreasing close to 14% following a massive rally yesterday.
- Amkor Tech (NASDAQ:AMKR) stock is heading nearly 12% lower after announcing a secondary stock offering.
- Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) shares are slipping almost 12% on Thursday morning.
- ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) stock is dipping over 10% alongside lackluster Q2 results.
- BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 10% after releasing its latest earnings report.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.