Why Is NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE) Stock Up 19% Today?

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) stock is taking off on Wednesday despite a lack of news from the preclinical biopharmaceutical company.
There are no new press releases from NeuBase Therapeutics or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why the stock is up today. Likewise, there is no new analyst coverage that would cause the stock to rally this morning.
Even so, investors in NBSE stock are seeing incredibly heavy trading of the shares on Wednesday morning. As of this writing, more than 4.7 million shares of the stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 334,000 shares.
Of course, there are a few pieces of information that investors will want to keep in mind before jumping into the NBSE stock rally. That includes the fact that the company announced last month that it’s exploring strategic alternatives. It did so while also putting its programs on halt.
Another NBSE Stock Warning
In addition to all of this, investors will note that NBSE stock closed out Tuesday at $1.15 per share. To go along with that, NeuBase Therapeutics’ market capitalization is $3.581 million. Both of these firmly set it as a penny stock.
That matters as penny stocks can be overly volatile. This is especially true outside of normal trading hours. That could help explain why the stock is rallying in early morning trading today. It also means the stock could give up those gains soon, making it a risky investment.
NBSE stock is up 19% as of Wednesday morning but is down 69.7% since the start of the year.
