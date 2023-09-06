Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Pre-market stock movers are hot on Wednesday and we’re checking out the biggest ones worth watching this morning!
Moving stocks on Wednesday are earnings reports, an acquisition offer, shareholder meeting news, and more.
Let’s get into that news at the links below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) stock is rocketing close to 34% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares are soaring more than 29% after announcing the integration of HubSpot data.
- System1 (NYSE:SST) stock is surging over 28% following an acquisition offer for its antivirus software business.
- Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) shares are rising more than 27% on Wednesday morning.
- Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) stock is increasing over 25% following the release of earnings data.
- FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ) shares are gaining more than 23% in early morning trading today.
- TradeUP Acquisition (NASDAQ:UPTD) stock is climbing over 21% amid recent volatility.
- AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) shares are getting a more than 14% boost with the release of its fiscal Q1 2024 earnings report.
- Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) stock is jumping over 14% without clear news this morning.
- Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) shares are up more than 12% alongside earnings beats for fiscal Q1 2023.
10 Top Losers
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) stock is diving over 19% following a massive rally on Tuesday.
- Digital Brands (NASDAQ:DBGI) shares are tumbling nearly 19% after announcing a Securities Purchase Agreement.
- EpicQuest Education (NASDAQ:EEIQ) stock is taking a more than 13% beating on Wednesday morning.
- WeTrade (NASDAQ:WETG) shares are sliding over 12% without any apparent news this morning.
- RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) stock is dropping more than 12% after revealing topics for a shareholder meeting.
- First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) shares are decreasing almost 11% following a rally yesterday.
- Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) stock is falling over 10% this morning.
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares are slipping more than 10% on Wednesday morning.
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock is dipping over 9% today.
- Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 9% with its latest earnings release.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.