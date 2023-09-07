Why Is China SXT Pharmaceuticals (SXTC) Stock Up 24% Today?

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock is heading higher on Thursday even without any news from the pharmaceutical company.
There’s no recent news from China SXT Pharmaceuticals that explains today’s rally. That includes a lack of press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Additionally, no analysts have offered new coverage of SXTC stock that would result in today’s movement.
Despite all of that, shares of SXTC stock are seeing incredibly heavy trading on Thursday. As of this writing, more than 13 million shares of the stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 3.3 million shares.
This also isn’t the first time investors have seen SXTC stock rally out of nowhere. Investors watching the stock a couple of weeks ago likely remember that it underwent a massive rally without news then too. However, it failed to keep those gains in the following days.
Why The SXTC Stock Volatility?
China SXT Pharmaceuticals is a penny stock. This comes from its low trading price of 12 cents per share and market capitalization of $1.641 million. That means shares of SXTC stock are more susceptible to volatility. It also means traders will want to be careful about investing in the company with its recent rally.
SXTC stock is up 24.3% as of Thursday morning.
Investors seeking out even more of the most recent stock market news for today are in luck!
We’ve got all of the hottest stock market coverage worth reading about on Thursday! That includes the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning, the latest news concerning Anheuser-Busch (NYSE:BUD) stock, and more. All of that news is ready to go at the links below!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday
- Billionaire Bill Gates Is Betting Big on Anheuser-Busch (BUD) Stock
- Q4 2023 Outlook: 3 Pros’ Stock Market Predictions
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed