Why Is Near Intelligence (NIR) Stock Up 58% Today?

Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR) stock is climbing higher on Thursday after the company revealed details about clients served.
According to a press release from Near Intelligence, it serves many major players in the commercial real estate space. This has these customers generating $87 billion in total yearly revenue with $200 billion in assets under the company’s management.
Near Intelligence offers advanced analytics to real estate companies. The information it provides to customers allows them to make business decisions that are backed up by data. That includes those in the neighborhood, commercial property, office parks and potential site businesses.
Anil Mathews, CEO of Near Intelligence, said the following in the news release:
“We are proud to be the selected partner for some of the world’s largest commercial real estate companies […] Whether you’re a property owner, business owner, real estate developer, or investor, our commercial real estate customers can access the data intelligence they need to find the right location fit between property, business, and consumer.”
NIR Stock Movement Today
Investors will also note that NIR stock is seeing major movement on Thursday. As of this writing, more than 10 million shares have changed hands. That’s already well above its daily average trading volume of about 710,000 shares.
NIR stock is up 57.8% as of Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.