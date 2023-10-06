Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Stock Rises as Exxon Mobil Nears Takeover Deal

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) stock is on the rise Friday as reports spread that Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is closing in on an acquisition deal.
According to insiders close to the matter, Exxon Mobile wants to acquire Pioneer Natural Resources to beef up its shale oil production. That could see it offering up to a massive $60 billion for the company.
Insiders claim that the deal between the two companies is currently in advanced talks. While that means an official announcement could be released in the coming days, they also warn that negotiations could still fall apart. And, of course, neither company is willing to discuss the reports of the deal.
If Exxon Mobil does move forward with its purchase of Pioneer Natural Resources, it would mark its largest purchase in years. It would also likely be the biggest deal the market will see in 2023, reports Bloomberg.
How This Affects PXD Stock
With reports of the potential deal between Pioneer Natural Resources and Exxon Mobil swirling, shares of PXD stock are getting extra attention on Friday. As a result, shares are up 10% on Friday morning. That comes as some 600,000 shares change hands, as compared to a daily average of 1.7 million shares.
