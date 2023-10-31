Riding the Wave: 3 Stocks That Can 10X by 2025

It’s the dream of every investor to uncover stocks with the potential to grow tenfold within a short span. While it may sound like a lofty goal, the article reveals that it’s not just a pipe dream. The article delves into the exciting journeys of three companies making waves in their respective industries.
The first one maintains impressive revenue growth and network expansion. The company’s quarterly revenue surged with remarkable year-over-year growth, highlighting the diversification of the customer base and expansion into optical wavelength services.
Similarly, the second one boasts consistent sales success, broad clientele coverage, and robust international growth. The company’s performance in fiscal 2024 Q2 stands out as one of the best quarters, reinforcing its growth momentum and market adaptability.
Meanwhile, the third shines with its early success in bringing products to market. Its products have seen substantial growth in prescriptions and expanded prescriber bases, making them promising prospects for the future. These are the stocks that can 10X by 2025.
Cogent (CCOI)
To begin with, Cogent’s (NASDAQ:CCOI) quarterly revenue increased with a remarkable 61.5% year-over-year growth (Q2 2023). Excluding the revenue from the Sprint Wireline Business, Cogent still achieved substantial growth, with revenues increasing by 5.3% sequentially and 9% year-over-year. The diversification of its customer base through the acquisition of large enterprise customers and expanded product offerings positions Cogent for sustainable revenue growth.
Additionally, Cogent has expanded its service offerings to include optical wavelength services and optical transport over its fiber optic network. This expansion allows Cogent to cater to the growing demand for dedicated, deterministic optical transport connectivity. In the quarter, they generated $1.6 million in wavelength revenue, with 414 discrete wavelengths connected. Also, this expansion into optical wavelength services may open new revenue streams and cater to a broader range of customer needs.
Notably, acquiring the Sprint Wireline Business has significantly expanded Cogent’s network footprint. They added 18,905 route miles of owned intercity fiber and 1,257 route miles of owned metropolitan fiber. Cogent also plans to reconfigure 44 acquired Sprint facilities and add 44 new data centers. Fundamentally, this expansion, along with the conversion of legacy Sprint switch sites into Cogent data centers, enhances the company’s capacity and reach, allowing it to serve a larger customer base.
Finally, Cogent’s network connectivity is one of its key strengths. The company is directly connected to 7,891 unique networks, including ISPs, telephone companies, cable companies, mobile operators and other carriers. This extensive network provides Cogent with direct access to a substantial portion of the world’s broadband subscriber base and mobile phone users. Therefore, this connectivity is crucial for providing high-quality, low-latency services to its customers, especially in the NetCentric segment. This stock easily earns its spot on our list of stocks that can 10X by 2025.
Agilysys (AGYS)
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) consistently measures sales progress through the net annual contract value (ACV) of sales agreements won and signed. From fiscal 2024 Q2 (July to September), the company demonstrated exceptional sales progress, indicating strong demand for the company’s products and services.
Fiscal 2024 Q2 was particularly noteworthy as one of the best quarters in terms of sales success, underscoring Agilysys’ ability to capture market opportunities effectively. Also, the performance for the first half of Fiscal 2024 (April to September) outpaced the equivalent period in the previous fiscal year.
Further, Agilysys serves a broad spectrum of sales verticals, encompassing gaming casinos, resorts, cruise ships, hotels, and managed food service providers. This diversity reflects the company’s ability to cater to various clients with varying needs. Notably, sales from non-gaming resorts, hotels and cruise ships stood out with stellar performances. Thus, the growth in these segments suggests that Agilysys has a significant untapped market share and substantial room for expansion.
Interestingly, Agilysys witnessed robust international growth from April to September of Fiscal 2024. The Europe and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions experienced substantial sales increases. H1 fiscal 2024 APAC sales had already reached levels close to the total sales of fiscal 2023. This underscores the company’s successful global expansion efforts.
Lastly, Agilysys maintains impressive sales win-loss ratios, reflecting its capacity to compete effectively in the market. These ratios suggest that the company consistently secures new customers and expands its client base. Therefore, the company’s ability to outperform competitors in sales is a clear indicator of its strength in marketing and sales execution. Needless to say, we think this stocks that can 10X by 2025.
Axsome (AXSM)
Axsome’s (NASDAQ:AXSM) commercial success with Auvelity and Sunosi represents its effective execution in bringing products to market. For Auvelity, early prescriber adoption was robust, indicating strong potential for future success.
Key indicators, such as script growth, new patient starts, and healthcare provider (HCP) adoption, were highlighted. Nearly 53K prescriptions for Auvelity were reported in Q2 fiscal 2024, reflecting a remarkable 72% quarter-over-quarter growth. HCPs wrote prescriptions for 17K new patients, bringing the total number of unique patients on Auvelity to more than 38K at the end of Q2. Therefore, the significant prescription growth and the expansion of new prescribers highlight the product’s success.
In response to this early success, Axsome demonstrated a proactive approach by expanding the Auvelity sales force from 162 to 260 specialty account managers. This expansion is expected to significantly increase the company’s reach from 26K prescribers to approximately 44K prescribers, who write more than 80% of branded antidepressant prescriptions. The expansion of the sales force is supported by payer coverage, which currently stands at 68% of all covered lives.
Finally, the success with Sunosi, which marked one full year of commercialization by Axsome, is equally promising. A relaunch of Sunosi, supported by a redesigned and updated promotional campaign, resulted in healthy quarter-over-quarter growth. Total prescriptions for Sunosi in the United States grew by 15% year-over-year and 8% quarter-over-quarter. The growth in unique new patients, with more than 13K added since Q2 of the previous year, indicates a 30% increase in cumulative unique patients. Therefore, the expansion of new prescribers for Sunosi by 24% throughout the same period suggests a broadening market reach. If you are looking for stocks that can 10X by 2025, start here.
On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.