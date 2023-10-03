Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Pre-market stock movers are a major topic this morning as we check out the biggest ones worth watching on Tuesday!
Moving stocks this morning are share delistings, Q3 earnings estimates and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) stock is rocketing more than 81% despite shares being delisted later this week.
- AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) shares are surging 35% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Signa Sports United (NYSE:SSU) stock is soaring over 31% as it also plans to delist shares.
- NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) shares are gaining more than 24% on Tuesday morning.
- Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) stock is climbing over 16% after providing early data for Q3 earnings.
- Molekule (NASDAQ:MKUL) shares are increasing more than 16% without any clear news on Tuesday morning.
- SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) stock is rising over 14% with strong early morning trading.
- MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) shares are heading more than 13% higher this morning.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) stock is jumping close to 13% following a senior notes exchange.
- Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares are up over 11% after withdrawing a stock offering.
10 Top Losers
- Aerwins Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN) stock is diving more than 18% following a rally on Monday.
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) shares are tumbling over 17% as it continues to drop on a bankruptcy filing.
- Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) stock is taking a more than 13% beating on Tuesday morning.
- Unique Fabricating (NYSEMKT:UFAB) shares are sliding over 12% today.
- Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) stock is decreasing more than 12% after discontinuing a Phase 2b clinical trial.
- Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) shares are falling over 12% despite a lack of news.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock is dropping more than 11% following a rally yesterday.
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shares are slipping over 10% on Tuesday.
- Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH) stock is dipping nearly 10% without any news to report.
- Better Choice (NYSEMKT:BTTR) shares close out our pre-market stock movers up more than 9%.
