Why Is Aerwins Technologies (AWIN) Stock Up 112% Today?

Aerwins Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN) stock is rocketing higher on Monday after the Japanese air mobility company announced plans for an upcoming shareholder meeting.
According to a press release from Aerwins Technologies, the company intends to hold its annual shareholder meeting on Nov. 20, 2023. That meeting will start at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will see shareholders voting on several matters.
Let’s break down the topics investors will vote on below!
- Investors in AWIN stock will be asked to vote in favor of an amendment approving a reverse stock split with a ratio ranging from one-to-10 to one-to-100.
- Another topic that will be voted on is the issuance of shares as part of a purchase agreement with Lind Global Fund II LP.
- The company also seeks permission to issue more than 20% of its common stock to Lind Global Fund II LP as part of that agreement.
- Finally, Aerwins Technologies wants shareholder approval to take care of any other business that may come about prior to its special shareholder meeting.
How This Affects AWIN Stock
With this news, shares of AWIN stock are seeing incredibly heavy trading on Monday morning. As of this writing, more than 30 million shares of the stock have changed hands. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 5.4 million shares.
AWIN stock is up 112% as of Monday morning but was down 98.9% year-to-date when markets closed on Friday.
Investors looking for even more of the most recent stock market stories will want to stick around!
We’re offering up all of the hottest stock market news that traders need to know about on Monday! That includes the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning, the latest news concerning Birkenstock and more. All of that news is ready to go at the following links!
More Monday Stock Market News
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday
- BIRK Stock Alert: Will a Government Shutdown Cancel the Birkenstock IPO?
- Stock Market Crash Alert: 91% of CEOs Are Worried About a Government Shutdown
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.