Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Pre-market stock movers are worth checking on Monday as we start off the week with all the latest news!
Moving stocks this morning are shareholder meetings, a bankruptcy filing and more.
Let’s get into these matters down below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Aerwins Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN) stock is rocketing more than 94% after announcing details for its upcoming shareholder meeting.
- Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) shares are soaring 35% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) stock is surging over 29% after postponing a shareholder meeting set to take place today.
- Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) shares are increasing more than 22% alongside an update on Steven Cohen’s investment in the company.
- Athena Consumer Acquisition (NYSEMKT:ACAQ) stock is gaining close to 22% alongside results from a shareholder meeting.
- Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) shares are rising over 17% after settling a civil enforcement action with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
- Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) stock is heading more than 17% higher on Monday morning.
- Better Choice (NYSEMKT:BTTR) shares are getting an over 15% boost this morning.
- Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) stock is jumping more than 13% after announcing annual shareholder meeting details.
- Signa Sports United (NYSE:SSU) shares are up over 12% on Monday.
10 Top Losers
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) stock is crashing 60% after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
- Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) shares are plummeting more than 41% as a stock offering goes into effect.
- Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) stock is diving 19% following a similar rally on Friday.
- Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) shares are tumbling nearly 16% following a Friday rally.
- Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) stock is taking an over 14% beating this morning.
- CF Acquisition Corp VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) shares are dropping more than 14% after registering the resale of shares.
- DMK Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMK) stock is decreasing over 11% without clear news this morning.
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) shares are slipping more than 11% on Monday morning.
- Danaher (NYSE:DHR) stock is dipping over 10% after completing its spinoff of Veralto.
- Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 9% alongside its latest earnings news.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.